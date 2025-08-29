Gold surges Rs 2,100 to scale new peak of Rs 1,03,670/10 g; silver slips Rs 1,000

Gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity had recorded their lifetime highs of Rs 1,03,420 and Rs 1,03,000 per 10 grams, respectively, on August 8 when the prices went up by Rs 800 per 10 grams.