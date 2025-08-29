<p>Washington: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has terminated former Vice President Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection, according to a letter obtained by <em>The New York Times</em>. Trump signed a memorandum Thursday that will end Harris’ protection as of Monday.</p><p>The Secret Service usually protects a former vice president for six months after they leave office, but President Joe Biden had signed an order extending Harris’ protection beyond that, according to a person familiar with the arrangement. Without that extension, Harris’ protection would have concluded in July.</p>.Strategic ally to regional pawn | Trump’s envoy pick ‘Gores’ India.<p>“The vice president is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” Kirsten Allen, a senior adviser to Harris, said in a statement.</p><p>The White House declined to comment. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>The end of Harris’ protection comes just before she is set to embark on a nationwide tour to promote her new book about her presidential campaign. The book, titled “107 Days,” is scheduled to be published Sept. 23.</p><p>Trump’s decision to revoke her security detail was reported earlier by <em>CNN.</em></p><p>Since taking office, Trump has ended Secret Service protection for a number of people. Within hours of being sworn in, he removed the security detail for John Bolton, one of his former national security advisers with whom he had a falling out. He also revoked protection for Mike Pompeo, one of his former secretaries of state, and Brian Hook, a former aide, despite warnings that the men faced ongoing threats from Iran.</p><p>In March, Trump also ended Secret Service protection for Biden’s children, Hunter and Ashley. Biden had issued an executive order that extended protection to them.</p>