CEO tells Bengal BLOs to re-verify forms, delete dead/absent voters by Dec 11

A senior official in the CEO’s office said only seven polling booths have reported that they had no dead or shifted voters in the past year, a drop from 2,208 reported initially and 480 two days ago.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 03:58 IST
Published 05 December 2025, 03:58 IST
