Cooch Behar: Violence, latent complexities likely to seal Nisith Pramanik’s fate on Rajbanshi land

“These instances are reflections of the TMC’s insecurity,” Pramnik alleged, “They are resorting to all means possible to spread fear psychosis among voters since they know they have lost grassroots support.”

The CISF firing incident during the Assembly polls at Sitalkuchi in 2021, which killed four youths and, subsequently, created a massive political dust-up bears testimony to the vulnerability to poll-related violence in this Bangladesh-bordering district where agriculture remains the economic mainstay.