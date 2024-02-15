Cops stop Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from going to troubled Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Thursday prevented from going to disturbed Sandeshkhali by police.

The vehicle, in which the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly was travelling along with three other BJP legislators, was stopped by a posse of policemen at Rampur village en route to Sandeshkhali.

Adhikari said a total of four legislators were going to the area so that they do not violate prohibitory order.