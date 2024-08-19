Cops taking action against those posting fake info on social media: TMC's Kunal Ghosh on R G Kar case

Track live updates here

Roy had called upon the CBI, which is probing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar MCH, to act fairly and demanded the custodial interrogation of the former principal of the medical establishment and the CP to know "who and why floated the suicide story".

Kolkata Police asked Roy to appear before its officers at its headquarters in Lalbazar at 4 pm on Sunday for allegedly posting wrong information regarding the incident, a police source said.

Kolkata Police have also issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, an officer said.

Apart from these persons, the police have also issued summonses to 57 others for spreading wrong information about the incident, he said.

Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami were issued summonses to appear before officers of the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar at 3 pm on Sunday, he added.

These people have been accused of revealing the identity of the victim, spreading rumours and fake news, the officer said.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.