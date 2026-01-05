Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Crawling, limping, travelling miles: Vulnerable voters bear brunt of Bengal SIR

Across rural and urban Bengal, scenes at hearing centres have transformed what was intended as a technical exercise into a deeply emotive public issue.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 04:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 04:22 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us