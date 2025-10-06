<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Monday blamed the ruling TMC for an attack on MP Khagen Murmu. Calling it an “attack on democracy”, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Mamata Banerjee government has “crossed all limits”. </p><p>“Ever since TMC came to power in West Bengal, violence and dismantling of law and order have become normal. The insensitivity of the West Bengal government and CM Mamata Banerjee has crossed all limits. Most of North Bengal is reeling under floods. On the other hand, there are videos of the West Bengal CM dancing at a carnival in Kolkata. Both these images are heart-wrenching. The murderous attack on our leaders is dangerous and unfortunate,” Trivedi said at a press conference in Delhi. </p>.North Bengal floods man-made, DVC unilaterally releasing water to save Jharkhand: Mamata Banerjee.<p>Along with Murmu, MLA Shankar Ghosh, too, was injured. Calling Mamata Banerjee’s government ‘jungle raj’ in the state, BJP spokesperson Sambhit Patra alleged that TMC workers incited the people before the attack took place.</p><p>Patra said that Murmu was distributing relief material when he was attacked. </p><p>“When Khagen Murmu was going to Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, for flood relief, at the behest of TMC leaders, party workers attacked Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh. Entire India saw this. Khagen Murmu has sustained head injuries. Today, a tribal leader and two-time MP was attacked in an inhuman manner; this is cruelty and barbarism. This should not be tolerated,” Patra said during a press conference. </p><p>Patra said that while the floods have claimed lives, Mamata has not done the needful. “Many people have died in North Bengal because of the flood and landslides. But Mamata Banerjee was dancing to the tunes of some Tollywood music, I believe. She knows that this has sent a wrong message to the people. So, she orchestrated an attack on our MLA and MP,” Patra said.</p><p>BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, who is co-incharge of the state, said that Mamata Banerjee was involved in a “dance” at some carnival. “While Mamata Banerjee dances at her Kolkata Carnival, the TMC and state administration are missing in action. Those actually helping the people, BJP leaders and karyakartas, are being attacked for doing relief work. This is TMC’s Bengal, where cruelty rules and compassion is punished,” Malviya posted on X.</p>