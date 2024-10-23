Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Cyclone Dana: Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations from 6 pm on Thursday

The step has been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers, airline employees, various equipment, navigational aids and infrastructure.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 15:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 15:01 IST
India NewsCycloneWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us