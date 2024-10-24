Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Cyclone 'Dana' to bring very heavy rain in south Bengal, large number of trains cancelled

Eastern and South Eastern railways cancelled a large number of trains on October 24 and 25, in view of the cyclone.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 19:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 19:47 IST
India NewsCyclonerainWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

Follow us on :

Follow Us