Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Defeated them in court today, will trounce BJP in polls: Abhishek Banerjee on SC's SIR order

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the EC to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat and block offices in rural areas and ward offices.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtTMCAbhishek Banerjeespecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us