<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the prominent Hindu forums in Kerala as well as CPI(M) camps trying to target opposition leader V D Satheesan by accusing him of minority appeasement, the opposition leader in the Assembly stood firm on his stand and accused the left party of trying to create communal polarisation for electoral gains.</p><p><br>Satheesan said that he maintains good relationships with leaders of all communities, but will never compromise his secular stand. </p>.CPI(M) following RSS-style 'divisive politics' for votes: V D Satheesan.<p>"I don't mind any personal loss I may suffer. But there won't be any compromise in my secular stand. It is the stand of my party," said Satheesan.</p><p>The leader of opposition's comments came a day after leaders of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) and Nair Service Society (NSS) that represent the prominent Hindu Ezhava and Nair community respectively flayed Satheesan for meeting church leaders and attending Muslim forum's meeting. </p><p>SNDP general secretary Vellppally Natesan and NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair even expressed the scope of Hindu unity against Satheesan.</p>.SNDP leader alleges Kerala will become Muslim-dominated state soon.<p>The moves by the two prominent Hindu forums' leaders had caused much dilemma in the Congress camps. It also triggered allegations that Satheesan was being specifically targeted with the influence of the CPI(M) as well as the silent blessings of some Congress leaders.</p><p>Meanwhile, cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan was widely criticised for his communally toned remark on the election results of Kasaragod and Malappuram districts. Congress filed a police complaint against the minister.</p><p>Congress alleged that the CPI(M) leaders were indulging in communal remarks with the blessings of the Chief Minister. Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) was indulging in communal campaigns by following the line of RSS and Sangh Parivar.</p><p><br>Cheriyan tried to defend his controversial statement by maintaining that what he meant was that the Indian Union Muslim League and the BJP win seats in Muslim and Hindu dominated regions and other parties like CPI(M) that stands for secularism could not make any gains. He also tried to defend that his earlier remark that the names of candidates who won elections in Kasargod and Malappuram would reveal the vote consolidation was not aimed at any specific religion .</p><p>Recently CPI(M) senior leader A K Balan also invited criticism for his remark that if the Congress returns to power in Kerala, Jamaath-e-Islami will rule the home portfolio. </p><p>Despite widespread criticism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also backed the statement.</p>