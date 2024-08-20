Doctor rape-murder case updates: Supreme Court to hear suo motu case, matter to be taken up by bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud

Hello, readers. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee has been conspicuously silent, fueling speculations that he was not happy with the way the government was dealing with the situation and the party is alleging that the BJP was using governor C V Anand Bose to destabilise the government in the state as he has reached Delhi to submit a report to the Centre. The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice for the victim. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the case.