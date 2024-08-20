Home
ADVERTISEMENT
Doctor rape-murder case updates: Supreme Court to hear suo motu case, matter to be taken up by bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud

Hello, readers. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee has been conspicuously silent, fueling speculations that he was not happy with the way the government was dealing with the situation and the party is alleging that the BJP was using governor C V Anand Bose to destabilise the government in the state as he has reached Delhi to submit a report to the Centre. The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice for the victim. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the case.
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 04:01 IST

Even as outrage over the rape and murder of a young doctor in a Kolkata hospital put the Trinamool Congress in a tight spot, Mamata Banerjee’s heir apparent and the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was so far conspicuously silent, fueling speculation that he was not happy with the way the government was dealing with the situation.

As West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose reached New Delhi to submit a report to the Centre in the wake of the rape and the murder of a doctor in a hospital in the city, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to use him to destabilise its government.

08:2920 Aug 2024

CBI grilled ex-R G Kar hospital principal for 4th consecutive day

People stage midnight candlelight protest in Shimla, demanding justice for victim

A silent candle march was taken out at midnight on Monday by a group of people here at The Ridge to demand justice for the Kolkata doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered.

