Doctor rape-murder case updates: Supreme Court to hear suo motu case, matter to be taken up by bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud
Hello, readers. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee has been conspicuously silent, fueling speculations that he was not happy with the way the government was dealing with the situation and the party is alleging that the BJP was using governor C V Anand Bose to destabilise the government in the state as he has reached Delhi to submit a report to the Centre. The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice for the victim. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the case.
TMC's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee conspicuously silent, fueling speculations
Even as outrage over the rape and murder of a young doctor in a Kolkata hospital put the Trinamool Congress in a tight spot, Mamata Banerjee’s heir apparent and the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was so far conspicuously silent, fueling speculation that he was not happy with the way the government was dealing with the situation.
TMC jittery as Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visits Delhi amid outrage
As West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose reached New Delhi to submit a report to the Centre in the wake of the rape and the murder of a doctor in a hospital in the city, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to use him to destabilise its government.