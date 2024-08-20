Doctor rape-murder case | What questions CBI asked Kolkata hospital ex-principal?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers questioned the former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for the fourth consecutive day on Monday (August 19) in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the health facility.
Ghosh, who reached the CBI’s city office at CGO Complex in the morning, was grilled till late in the evening, an official said.
Ghosh, who had resigned from the post on August 11, has been grilled for several hours in the last three days by officers of the central probe agency.
According to a report by NDTV, below are some questions which the CBI asked the former principal in the past 3 days:
1 - Why was there such a hurry to declare this death a suicide?
2 - You are a doctor yourself. Did you not think it is important to keep the crime scene safe?
3 - On whose advice was the information given to the family and why was it devoid of facts?
4 - You must be well aware that tampering with evidence at the crime scene is a crime. Despite that, why did you not keep it safe till the investigation was completed?
5 - Why was the family of the doctor informed after several hours?
6 - Why was there a delay in showing the body to her family?
7 - What are the security arrangements in the hospital?
8 - Why did you resign immediately after the incident? What is the reason behind it?
Some of his version does not match with that of the others who are being interrogated in the case, the official said. The call records and his chat details are also being investigated.
Sanjay Roy, a contractual employee of the Kolkata Police, was arrested by the cops on August 10 for allegedly raping and murdering the young doctor.
CBI sleuths also grilled the accused Roy on Monday, as the probe agency tries to ascertain whether he was alone while allegedly committing the crime.
It should be noted that the central agency took over the probe on August 14 and took custody of Roy on the same day. The accused was earlier remanded to police custody till August 23.
The officers of the central agency also questioned several others and visited the crime scene and the residence of the victim several times.
The body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar hospital.
Protests by medical college students demanding justice for the victim continued across West Bengal for the 11th day on Monday, crippling healthcare services.
Also, the West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The four-member SIT will be headed by Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy IG Dr Pranav Kumar.
The SIT has been asked to submit its report within one month.