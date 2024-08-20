Doctor rape-murder case | What questions CBI asked Kolkata hospital ex-principal?

1 - Why was there such a hurry to declare this death a suicide?

2 - You are a doctor yourself. Did you not think it is important to keep the crime scene safe?

3 - On whose advice was the information given to the family and why was it devoid of facts?

4 - You must be well aware that tampering with evidence at the crime scene is a crime. Despite that, why did you not keep it safe till the investigation was completed?

5 - Why was the family of the doctor informed after several hours?

6 - Why was there a delay in showing the body to her family?

7 - What are the security arrangements in the hospital?

8 - Why did you resign immediately after the incident? What is the reason behind it?

Some of his version does not match with that of the others who are being interrogated in the case, the official said. The call records and his chat details are also being investigated.

Sanjay Roy, a contractual employee of the Kolkata Police, was arrested by the cops on August 10 for allegedly raping and murdering the young doctor.