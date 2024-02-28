Driver charred to death in tanker truck collision in Kolkata

Kolkata: Driver of an oil tanker was charred to death after his vehicle rammed into a truck parked on the roadside and burst into flames on Wednesday morning in central Kolkata, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am on Chittaranjan Avenue in Mohammed Ali Park area when the driver lost control of his vehicle following a suspected tyre burst, a senior officer said.

Ten fire tenders swung into action and took over an hour to douse the flames, he said, adding that the charred body of the driver was recovered from the tanker.

"The fire was devastating, and some nearby shops were also partially damaged," the police officer said.

Following the accident, traffic was diverted on the arterial road that connects the northern and southern parts of the city.