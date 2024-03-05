ED attaches assets worth Rs 12.7 crore of Shajahan Sheikh in money laundering case

In a post on X, the agency said, "ED Kolkata has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 12.78 Crore in the form of 14 immovable properties like apartment, agriculture land, land for fishery, land & building etc in Gram Serberia, Sandeshkhali and Kolkata and two bank accounts under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the matter of Shahjahan Seikh and others."

Sheikh's supporters are alleged to have attacked an ED team that went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.

He was arrested by the West Bengal Police in this case on February 29. The TMC had suspended the strongman from the party after the arrest.