ED files chargesheet against Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, businessman in ration 'scam'

Mallick was arrested by the central agency in the early hours of October 27 from his residence in Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata. Mallick currently holds the forest portfolio.
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 16:49 IST

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet before a city court against West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick and a businessman in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam.

The chargesheet was filed 46 days after Mallick's arrest on October 27.

The ED claimed to have found his links with businessman Bakibur Rahaman, who was arrested in the case in early October.

The investigating officer in the case submitted the chargesheet against Mallick and Rahaman before the court.

Mallick was arrested by the central agency in the early hours of October 27 from his residence in Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata. Mallick currently holds the forest portfolio.

The minister, who held the food and supplies portfolio from 2011 to 2021, and Rahaman are at present in judicial remand in connection with the case.

(Published 12 December 2023, 16:49 IST)
West BengalEnforcement DirectorateEDTrinamool CongressChargesheetScams

