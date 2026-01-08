Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

ED links Bengal's Shakambhari Group to illegal coal supply from ECL areas

The agency said the stolen coal was supplied to factories located in districts such as Bankura, Purulia and Bardhaman.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 13:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsWest BengalEDCoalcoal supply

Follow us on :

Follow Us