JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

ED raids 9 locations in Kolkata in primary school jobs scam

The search operations started after a tip-off from a person who was arrested in connection with the ED's probe into the cow smuggling scam.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 07:03 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at nine different places in the city in connection with its investigation into the alleged teachers' recruitment scam, a senior official said.

Nine teams of ED officers conducted raids at offices and residences of different people located in the city's busy Burrabazar area, Kakurgachi and EM Bypass, he said.

"This is related to our investigation of the primary school jobs scam. These people were involved in routing the money. We are looking for documents and other bank documents," the officer told PTI.

The search operations started early Thursday morning following a tip-off from a person who was arrested in connection with the ED's probe into the cow smuggling scam.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 December 2023, 07:03 IST)
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateKolkata

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT