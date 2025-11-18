<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission is set to introduce artificial intelligence-based verification systems during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal to prevent the inclusion of fake or deceased voters, a senior official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>By analysing facial similarities across photographs in the voter database, the AI system will help identify individuals registered at multiple locations.</p>.'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam, announces Election Commission .<p>"We are taking the help of AI because of a rise in the number of complaints regarding the misuse of voters' photographs, especially those of migrant workers," the official told PTI.</p>.<p>"AI-enabled facial matching technology will be used to detect instances where the same voter's photograph appears in multiple locations across the rolls," he said.</p>.<p>The measure has become particularly important following a rise in complaints that photographs of migrant workers were being misused during voter registration, he said.</p>.<p>The official, however, said the booth-level officers (BLOs) will continue to play the central role in the verification process.</p>.<p>"AI will assist the verification. But despite the use of technology, the role of BLOs will remain crucial. They will be required to conduct door-to-door visits and take voters' photographs directly," he said.</p>.<p>Even when booth-level agents (BLAs) submit completed forms, BLOs are required to visit the household in person for signature verification.</p>.<p>"BLAs will also obtain handwritten statements from voters confirming that the forms were filled in their presence," the official stated.</p>.<p>He also stressed the strict accountability norms.</p>.<p>"If any fake or deceased voter is detected after enumeration and filling of the form are completed, the responsibility will lie with the BLO of the polling station concerned," he added. </p>