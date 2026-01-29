<p>Kolkata: Former footballer Mehtab Hossain, who played for India in several matches, was summoned for a hearing during the ongoing Special Investigation Revision (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=SIR">SIR</a>) of electoral rolls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20bengal">West Bengal</a>, a poll panel official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The midfielder who holds the distinction of captaining both Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, questioned the need for sportspersons who have represented the country to prove their citizenship.</p>.<p>He had played for the country for 30-odd matches.</p>.Indian pacer Mohammed Shami appears for SIR hearing in Kolkata.<p>Hossain, who has received a notice to appear for a hearing on February 1 at a school in Mallikpur in South 24 Parganas district, said he was upset by the summons.</p>.<p>Although he currently resides in New Town near here, Mallikpur is his native place, and he remains a registered voter there.</p>.<p>According to sources, the notice was issued following discrepancies found in documents related to his mother.</p>.<p>Expressing his displeasure, Hossain said, "I have played so many matches wearing the national jersey and given my sweat and blood for the country. Even after that, do I have to stand in a queue to prove that I am an Indian citizen? Did our contribution mean nothing?" He also raised concerns about the manner in which the process is being carried out.</p>.<p>"Leaving aside my case, there are elderly and seriously ill people who are being made to stand in queues. Some are coming in wheelchairs. They are being forced to go through immense hardship just to prove their citizenship," he said.</p>.<p>Hossain suggested that the authorities should consider alternative mechanisms.</p>.<p>The former midfielder is currently serving as coach of Sundarban Auto FC, which is preparing for a semifinal match in the Bengal Super League.</p>.<p>Hossain is the latest sportsperson to be called for an SIR hearing after pacer Mohammed Shami and former India cricketer and Bengal Ranji captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla, among others. </p>