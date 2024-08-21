Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty gets rape threats over Kolkata doctor rape-murder protests

Mimi Chakraborty, the former Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP, has posted on social media platform X on Tuesday that she was given rape threats after she took part in protests demanding justice for the victim of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case.
In her post, the 35-year-old actor shared two screenshots of threats against her and said, "AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT???? These are just few of them. Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women.What upbringing nd education permits this????"
In response to the post by Chakraborty, TMC IT Cell's state chief Nilanjan Das said, A former MP receives rape threats! Alarming reminder of women’s vulnerability. @DCCyberKP, take action now to safeguard women’s safety."
Noted director Srijit Mukherji also flagged the threats on X, and as a warning to the perpetrators, said, "Celebder ghreena korun kintu bhebe chinte. Jail e internet naao pete paaren. (sic)", which translates to, "Hate celebs, but put some thought behind it. You might not be able to access the internet from jail".
Chakraborty has been active on social media regarding the R G Kar incident, and even shared a poster of the "Reclaim the Night" protests in Kolkata on August 14, something which her party's senior leader Kunal Ghosh had said was a "drama at night".
His entire comment regarding the protest, as per Indian Express, was, “Supporters of incidents like Nandigram, Singur, Hathras and Manipur are doing a drama at night. Remember nights in Bengal have always been safe for women. Many mothers and sisters work in different professions at night.” He had even accused the protesters of doing "politics" over the incident.
A number of actors, musicians, artists and even sportspersons of Bengal have joined the protests regarding the R G Kar incident.
Sourav Ganguly is expected to join the protests today.
On the other hand, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in Bengal on Wednesday, as junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 13th consecutive day.
Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors again to resume work, officials said.
"Our stir will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified," a junior doctor told PTI.
The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital’s chest department on August 9.
Published 21 August 2024, 07:02 IST