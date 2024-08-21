Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty gets rape threats over Kolkata doctor rape-murder protests

Mimi Chakraborty, the former Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP, has posted on social media platform X on Tuesday that she was given rape threats after she took part in protests demanding justice for the victim of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case.

In her post, the 35-year-old actor shared two screenshots of threats against her and said, "AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT???? These are just few of them. Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women.What upbringing nd education permits this????"