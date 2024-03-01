Fire at school hostel building in Kolkata, none injured

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a school's hostel building in north Kolkata on Friday, police sources said.
The fire caused damage to two rooms of the hostel.
Three fire tenders were pressed into service after people saw flames emanating from the rooms at noon, the police sources said.
The firefighters brought the flames under control shortly, and there were no reports of any injuries in the incident, they said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.
