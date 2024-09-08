Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Fire breaks out at Bengal's Ghutiari Sharif railway station, no injury reported

Passengers, waiting for trains at the platform scampered for safety as railway police and fire brigade personnel managed to put off the blaze.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 09:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in a shop at Ghutiari Sharif railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, fire brigade sources said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire which first broke out at a shop on platform number one at 10:30 am and quickly spread to other stalls on the platform, the sources said.

Passengers, waiting for trains at the platform scampered for safety as railway police and fire brigade personnel managed to put off the blaze.

Two fire tenders managed to put off the blaze but train services in the Sealdah-South section were disrupted for some time for passenger safety.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2024, 09:27 IST
India NewsWest BengalFire AccidentKolkataFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT