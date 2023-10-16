From hardships of auto drivers to child labour, Kolkata's Durga puja committees focus on social issues

Auto driver Sambhu Sana, who will be felicitated at the pandal on one of the festive days, said, 'We negotiate through the city streets and its alleys defying severe weather conditions. We ferry passengers from dawn till midnight. Many of us will be present at the pandal in the evening hours this time to interact with pandal hoppers.' At Kashi Bose Lane puja pandal, the image of a caged woman behind the Durga idol and the sculpture of a young girl before the deity tries to generate awareness on abuse of women in society.