High Court orders CBI probe into rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata hospital

Several civil society organisations of West Bengal called for a “reclaim the night” protest by the women on the streets across the state

The HC order for a CBI probe into the rape and murder of the young doctor came a day after the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, herself, said that her government would hand over the investigation to the central agency if the Kolkata Police could not show any considerable progress by next Sunday.

The parents of the victim had knocked on the door of HC with a petition seeking an independent investigation by a team of impartial officers under judicial supervision. Several other PILs (public interest litigations) had also been submitted to the court, urging an order to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

Though a civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police for allegedly raping and murdering the woman, the petitioners cited multiple injury marks on her body and expressed suspicion that the crime had been committed by multiple perpetrators.

The division bench of HC observed that it was “quite disturbing” that the police had registered a case of “an unnatural death” after the body was found.

“When the deceased victim was a doctor working at the hospital, it is rather surprising as to why the principal of the hospital administration did not lodge a formal complaint,” the court said when the lawyer representing the state government said that the case of unnatural death had been registered as it had been a normal practice to do so initially when no one had lodged a complaint alleging a murder.

The court took into account the apprehension of the petitioners about the possibility of the evidence being destroyed and the witnesses being influenced.

“Therefore, we deem it appropriate to transfer the investigation to the CBI,” the court said.