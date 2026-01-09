<p>Kolkata:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal"> West Bengal</a> Chief Minister and TMC supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Friday began leading a protest march against the Enforcement Directorate’s searches at the residence and offices of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain.</p>.<p>Accompanied by senior party leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and a large number of supporters, Banerjee started the march from the 8B Bus Stand area, amid sloganeering against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of “misusing central agencies for political vendetta” ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.</p>.<p>The rally, which is proceeding towards Hazra More, follows Banerjee’s dramatic visit on Thursday to Jain’s Loudon Street residence during a search operation by the ED.</p>.SIR hearing summons to Amartya Sen, cricketer Md Shami part of routine verification: West Bengal CEO.<p>The chief minister had alleged that the agency was attempting to seize the Trinamool Congress’ internal documents, hard disks and confidential organisational data unrelated to any financial investigation. </p>