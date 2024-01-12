JOIN US
india west bengal

If anyone can prove any corruption against me, will resign: Bengal minister Sujit Bose

Bose said the BJP leaders who are levelling corruption charges against him should not 'pelt stones at others as they themselves live in glass houses.'
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 17:07 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Sujit Bose, whose house was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than 14 hours in a civic recruitment scam, on Friday said he would resign if anyone could prove any corruption against him.

Addressing a press conference outside his residence after the ED officers left, Bose said the BJP leaders who are levelling corruption charges against him should not 'pelt stones at others as they themselves live in glass houses.'

"Today, the ED officers raided my house for nearly 14 hours. I am always ready to cooperative with the probe. But if anyone can prove any corruption against me, I would immediately send my resignation to the chief minister," the state fire and emergency services minister said.

(Published 12 January 2024, 17:07 IST)
