Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | Renewable energy industry seeks sops for R&D, affordable green finance in FY27 Budget

The industry has also asked for measures to ramp up transmission infrastructure and long-term green finance.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 05:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 05:36 IST
India NewsNirmala Sitharamanrenewable energyunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us