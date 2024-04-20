In-fighting in TMC: Councillor on hunger strike for 6 days alleges 'sabotage' by party leader

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress councillor from the northern part of the city is on a hunger strike for six days alleging that another leader has opened a party election office in her area and preventing her from working.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward No 49 councillor Monalisa Banerjee started her hunger strike on Sunday in front of her office after another party election was opened by the other faction of the party led by Debasish Banerjee in her area.

Monalisa, who joined the TMC from Congress in 2020, alleged that she was not informed by Banerjee that he was setting up the new election office in her ward despite the presence of an old one.