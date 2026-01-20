<p>Kolkata: Indian pacer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohammed-shami">Mohammed Shami</a> on Tuesday appeared before poll officials in Kolkata for his scheduled hearing under the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal, an official said.</p>.<p>Shami appeared before the poll officials with the necessary documents at a school in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a>'s Bikramgarh area, he said.</p>.<p>The enumeration form filled up by Shami had discrepancies in some places, because of which he was summoned for the hearing, a senior official in the office of the state CEO said.</p>.<p>Shami, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been residing in Kolkata for several years due to his cricketing career.</p>.<p>The cricketer is registered as a voter of ward number 93 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which falls under the Rashbehari assembly constituency.</p>.SIR hearing summons to Amartya Sen, cricketer Md Shami part of routine verification: West Bengal CEO.<p>The Indian pacer and his brother Mohammed Kaif have been issued notices by the Election Commission to appear for a hearing.</p>.<p>"Shami could not turn up for the hearing on an earlier date as he was in Rajkot, representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. So, a new date was issued," the poll official said.</p>.<p>He relocated to Kolkata at a young age on the advice of his coach.</p>.<p>Shami later came under the guidance of former Bengal Ranji captain and coach Sambaran Bandyopadhyay and earned a spot in the Bengal Under-22 team.</p>