J P Nadda forms six-member panel to probe violence in Sandeshkhali

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda has constituted a six-member committee of party MPs, five of them being women, who will visit West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Friday.

Sandeshkhali has been rocked by protests over allegations of sexual assault of women by TMC supporters. Several women in the region have accused the local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexually assaulting them under coercion.