Junior doctors boycott work at Ranchi's RIMS over woman doctor's rape-murder in Kolkata

The agitating doctors demanded a CBI probe into the rape and murder of the woman doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 06:15 IST

Ranchi: Junior doctors at state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Tuesday started 'pen-down' agitation by boycotting OPD services and elective surgeries in protest against the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.

However, they continued to attend emergency services at the premier hospital.

The agitating doctors demanded a CBI probe into the rape and murder of the woman doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"Around 200 doctors have joined the agitation and senior resident doctors have also supported our stir. Our protest excludes emergency services as we do not want any patient in need to suffer," Ankit Kumar, president of Junior Doctors' Association (JDA) at RIMS, told PTI.

"Apart from a CBI probe, we also demand the safety of doctors at workplace," he added.

Published 13 August 2024, 06:15 IST
