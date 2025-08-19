Menu
Kolkata court acquits Saradha ponzi scam accused Sudipto Sen, Debjani Mukherjee

Several other cases are pending against the two, in which they are in judicial remand at present.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 13:05 IST
West BengalAcquittalPonzi scamSaradha chit fund scam

