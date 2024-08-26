Home
Doctor Rape-Murder Case Updates: Kolkata Ganesh puja committees to shun fanfare amid protests against doctor's rape-murder

Hello, reader. The CBI on Saturday began lie detection tests on former R G Kar Medical and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and five others as part of their probe into the rape-murder of a woman medic at the institute and also registered a case of alleged financial irregularities at the same facility. The polygraph test on arrested key accused Sanjay Roy was postponed due to technical issues earlier and was conducted on Sunday at Presidency Jail in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police extended prohibitory orders near the state-run R G Kar Medical College for an additional week, until August 31. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the R G Kar rape-murder case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 03:04 IST

Follow Us :

Kolkata Ganesh puja committees to shun fanfare amid protests against doctor's rape-murder

As protests against the brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital continue in Kolkata and other places across the state, Ganesh Puja committees have decided to shun all pomp during the celebration this year.

One such organiser said the theme of its pandal will be the battle against rape.

The 15-year-old Shree Shree Ganesh Chaturthi Mahotsab at B B Block in the satellite township of Salt Lake has cancelled all the decorative lights from Chandernagore, a Bengal town known for innovative patterns of illumination.

Crimes against women unpardonable sin, guilty should not be spared: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed crimes against women an unpardonable sin, adding the guilty should not be spared.

Speaking at the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon, Modi said the safety of women should be a priority.

“The safety of mothers, sisters, and daughters is the country's priority. I have repeatedly raised this issue from the Red Fort. Be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters,” he said.

Modi said that he would tell every political party and state government that crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty should not be spared, he added.

“Those helping the perpetrators of crimes against women should not be spared. Be it a hospital, school, government or police station, at whatever level negligence occurs, everyone should be held accountable.

“The message should go from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable. Governments will come and go, but protecting life and women's dignity is a big responsibility of all of us, both as a society and as a government,” Modi said.

Kolkata, Thane incidents put focus of Fast Track Special Courts

A nationwide uproar over the rape-murder of a Kolkata medic and the sexual assault on two kindergarten girls in Thane has led to a demand for fast-track trial in cases of crimes against women and children.

While several opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, are demanding speedy justice for the victims, central government officials said a fast track court scheme launched nearly five years ago has disposed of cases in a timely manner.

The government launched the Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) scheme in 2019 and since then, these courts have disposed of more than 2.53 lakh cases.

Officials in the Ministry of Law's Department of Justice said in some trials, FTSCs convicted people in a considerably "short time", ranging from four days to four months.

