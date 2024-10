Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Medics protest against CBI for sluggishness in probing case

As members of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum took out a torch rally from the office of the state medical council to the local office of the CBI in Kolkata, they were joined by several civil society activists and common people, who demanded that the central agency should expeditiously bring to justice all the culprits responsible for the rape and murder of the young postgraduate doctor.