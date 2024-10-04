Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata Durga Puja organiser unveils idol depicting pain for RG Kar victim

Titled ‘Lajja’ (Shame), the puja has been organised by the Shri Shri Saraswati and Kali Mata Mandir Parishad in the city's Kankurgachi area.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 12:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 12:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkatamurderrapeTrendingDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us