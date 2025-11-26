Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata law college gangrape case: Survivor's father gets threats to withdraw case

'We have received the complaint, and the prosecution team handling the case has been informed,' the policeman said.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 13:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkatagangrapethreats

Follow us on :

Follow Us