<p>Kolkata: The father of the survivor in the Kasba Law College gangrape case has lodged a police complaint alleging that unidentified men on a two-wheeler threatened him and asked him to withdraw the case, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.</p><p>The complaint was lodged with Baruipur police, and a probe has been initiated, he said.</p><p>"We have received the complaint, and the prosecution team handling the case has been informed," the policeman said.</p><p>The survivor's father told investigators that he could not identify the men who allegedly issued the threat, he said.</p><p>A first-year student of South Calcutta Law College had complained to police that she was gang-raped inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students on the evening of June 25.</p><p>The crime was reported two months later, following which investigating officers filed a chargesheet against four accused. All of them are currently out on bail, and the trial is scheduled to begin soon.</p>