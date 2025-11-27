Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata Metro to increase Purple Line services, operating from 6.40 am to 9.26 pm

This will benefit passengers availing local train services from the Eastern Railway's Majherhat station.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 14:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 14:50 IST
India NewsKolkata MetroPurple Line

Follow us on :

Follow Us