Kolkata rape-murder case: City of Joy completes a month in angst; TMC MP quits, appeals to Mamata for course correction

Sircar, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer, however, was the first to call it quits, calling for an immediate course correction. He wrote to Banerjee on Sunday, conveying his decision not only to resign as a member of the Rajya Sabha but also to “totally dissociate” himself from politics.

He gave vent to his displeasure against the TMC government in West Bengal, even as Kolkata and other cities across the state continued to witness several protest marches and long “human chains” with people from all walks of life taking to the streets demanding justice for the deceased doctor. As a month passed after the 31-year-old was found raped and murdered at the seminar room of the Department of Chest Medicine on the third floor of the RGKMCH, a call on social media for the women to come out for yet another midnight protest – third in a month – received an overwhelming response.

“Believe me, the present spontaneous outpouring of public anger is against this unchecked overbearing attitude of the favoured few and the corrupt,” Sircar, whom the TMC sent to the Rajya Sabha in 2021, wrote to Banerjee. He questioned the rationale of terming the agitation political when its mainstream is apolitical. He pointed out that the TMC’s political rivals were trying to fish in troubled waters, but the youths and the common people did not encourage them as they wanted only justice, not politics.