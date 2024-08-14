Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata slams Opposition for fuelling protests, urges doctors to join duty

“I am bowing down to the doctors and appealing to them to return to work. This is my appeal to the doctors. No one stopped you from agitating all these days. But you have an obligation to take care of the patients,” Banerjee said at an event in Kolkata.

The chief minister said that the state government would extend all possible cooperation to the CBI, which had taken over the probe as directed by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

The Kolkata Police handed over the case diary to the CBI. The central agency also took custody of Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer of Kolkata Police, who was arrested for raping and murdering the young doctor in the seminar room of the Department of Chest Medicine on the fourth floor of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The CBI officers also visited the scene of the crime.

Banerjee said that the Kolkata Police had completed 90 per cent of the probe and the CBI should solve the case by Sunday. She had earlier said that her government would seek the trial of the accused in a court and seek capital punishment for him if he was convicted.

The BJP demanded the resignation of Banerjee from the office of the state’s chief minister. The CPI(M) as well as the state unit of the Congress also took to the streets to protest the state government’s failure to ensure the safety of the women.

Banerjee on Wednesday said that most of the protesters were not medical students, and the political parties had been trying to influence the stir. She said that the Trinamool Congress would launch a campaign across the state on Saturday to protest the conspiracy of the BJP and the CPI(M) to topple her government.

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday dismissed the allegation that it had informed the parents of the deceased doctor that their daughter had died by suicide. It also dismissed reports that it had cremated the mortal remains of the young doctor.