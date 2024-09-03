Doctor Rape-Murder Case Updates: 'Middle stump out' says TMC MP in party's crosshairs after ex-R G Kar principal's arrest

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Monday night described the arrest of ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh as the beginning of the end.
The CBI on Monday arrested Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment
"This is the beginning of the end," Bose told PTI, without elaborating.
(PTI)
Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday asked party leaders not to speak ill of any agitator from the medical fraternity and civil society in the wake of mounting street protests in West Bengal following the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital.
Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party, issued a statement on his official X handle amid reports of senior party leaders making scathing remarks against protestors hitting the streets over the issue.
"Public representatives across party lines need to be more HUMBLE and SYMPATHETIC. I urge everyone in @AITCofficial not to speak ill of anyone from the MEDICAL FRATERNITY OR CIVIL SOCIETY," the Diamond Harbour MP said.
Officials said the three others who have been arrested are Ghosh's security guard Afsar Ali (44), and hospital vendors Biplav Singha (52) and Suman Hazara (46) who used to supply material to the hospital.
Monday was the 15th day of Ghosh's questioning by the agency. From the agency's Salt Lake office, the 53-year-old was taken to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata, which houses the agency's anti-corruption wing, and was arrested.