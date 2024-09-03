Home
Doctor Rape-Murder Case Updates: 'Middle stump out' says TMC MP in party's crosshairs after ex-R G Kar principal's arrest

Kolkata is still seeing protests over the rape and murder of a medic at the city's R G Kar Hospital. The CBI has arrested former principal of the institution, Sandip Ghosh, in a case of alleged financial irregulartities. Reacting to Ghosh's arrest, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose told the PTI, 'This is the beginning of the end,' without elaborating further. On the other hand, on the backfoot, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has asked members of the party to not speak ill of the protesting doctors or members of civil society. A member of the TMC's students' wing was suspended as they were allegedly present at the crime scene with police officials. Follow DH for more updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 03:12 IST

08:3903 Sep 2024

'Middle stump out': TMC MP in party's crossfire after arrest of ex-R G Kar principal

08:3703 Sep 2024

Beginning of the end: Bengal Guv after arrest of ex-RG Kar hospital principal

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Monday night described the arrest of ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh as the beginning of the end.

The CBI on Monday arrested Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment

"This is the beginning of the end," Bose told PTI, without elaborating.


(PTI)

08:3703 Sep 2024

Don't speak ill of protestors: Abhishek to TMC leaders

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday asked party leaders not to speak ill of any agitator from the medical fraternity and civil society in the wake of mounting street protests in West Bengal following the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital.

Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party, issued a statement on his official X handle amid reports of senior party leaders making scathing remarks against protestors hitting the streets over the issue.

"Public representatives across party lines need to be more HUMBLE and SYMPATHETIC. I urge everyone in @AITCofficial not to speak ill of anyone from the MEDICAL FRATERNITY OR CIVIL SOCIETY," the Diamond Harbour MP said.


08:3703 Sep 2024

CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over 'financial irregularities'

The CBI on Monday arrested former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the facility, which is under intense scrutiny over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor there last month.

Officials said the three others who have been arrested are Ghosh's security guard Afsar Ali (44), and hospital vendors Biplav Singha (52) and Suman Hazara (46) who used to supply material to the hospital.

Monday was the 15th day of Ghosh's questioning by the agency. From the agency's Salt Lake office, the 53-year-old was taken to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata, which houses the agency's anti-corruption wing, and was arrested.


Published 03 September 2024, 03:07 IST
