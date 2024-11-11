Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata rape-murder case: SC stays Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe into custodial torture case

On November 6, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld an order of a single judge directing a CBI investigation into the allegations levelled by the woman.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 14:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 14:01 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us