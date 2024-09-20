Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates | Bengal govt's directives call for deployment of security personnel in every healthcare facility

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday cancelled the registration of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh, an official said.
Ghosh, who is in CBI custody, has been removed from the list of registered medical practitioners maintained by the WBMC, he said.
His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act of 1914, the official said.
He is an orthopaedic surgeon and without the licence, he cannot practice.
The CBI on Thursday interrogated TMC youth leader Ashish Pandey, who is also a house staff at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor, an officer said.
Pandey was questioned for hours at the CBI's CGO Complex office before he left late in the night, he said.
"Pandey's phone number was found in the call lists of several persons. He had checked in at a hotel in Salt Lake with a woman friend on the day the trainee doctor's body was found. We are trying to ascertain his activities on that day," the CBI officer said.
Ending the logjam persisting for the last 41 days, agitating junior doctors announced the withdrawal of their sit-in before Swasthya Bhawan on Friday and partial resumption of duties entailing the attending essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday.
The medics also announced setting up of Abhaya medical camps, in memory of the brutally murdered RG Kar trainee doctor, at flood-affected regions of the state from Friday.
To mark the withdrawal of their 10-day dharna before Swasthya Bhawan, the stirring doctors gave a call to march to the CBI office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake at 3 pm on Friday seeking justice for the RG Kar victim and a quick wrap up of investigations.
The West Bengal government on Thursday issued a list of directives for ensuring safety, security and a conducive environment for healthcare professionals, saying those orders need to be implemented immediately.
The directives came a day after the government held a meeting with agitating junior doctors over the same issues.
Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, in a two-page communication to Principal Secretary (Health) NS Nigam, issued 10 directives including the need for "adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, drinking water facilities in the healthcare facilities".