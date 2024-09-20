Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates | Bengal govt's directives call for deployment of security personnel in every healthcare facility

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday cancelled the registration of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh, an official said.

Ghosh, who is in CBI custody, has been removed from the list of registered medical practitioners maintained by the WBMC, he said.

His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act of 1914, the official said.

He is an orthopaedic surgeon and without the licence, he cannot practice.