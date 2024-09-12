Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors blame Bengal govt after talks fail to take place, say never sought Mamata's resignation

Banerjee, expressing regret over the junior doctors' refusal to negotiate, urged them to return to work and asserted that she is even "ready to resign and leave the post for the sake of the people." Claiming that despite her best efforts over the past three days to sit for talks with the protesting medics, Banerjee stated that the talks with the junior doctors cannot be live-streamed as demanded because the issue is sub-judice and before the Supreme Court.