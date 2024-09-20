Kolkata rape murder: Thousands take out torch rally in Kolkata to demand justice for RG Kar medic

Kolkata: Thousands of people from all sections of society on Friday took part in a torch rally from Highland Park in the southern fringes of the city, demanding justice for the woman medic who was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar hospital last month.

Doctors, members of voluntary bodies and associations of specially abled people, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists and professors participated in the 42-km march.

The rallyists held flaming torches in hand and shouted slogans in solidarity with the postgraduate trainee, whose body was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.