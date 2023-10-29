JOIN US
india

Kolkata: Youth dies after 'scuffle' with shopkeeper over water bottle purchase

Last Updated 29 October 2023, 06:59 IST

Kolkata: One person was killed following an alleged scuffle with a shopkeeper over the purchase of a bottle of water in the city’s Girish Park area, police said.

The incident took place on Friday evening when two brothers had gone to a tea stall, when an argument ensued over a bottle of mineral water purchase, and the duo then attacked the shopkeeper, they said.

"The brothers allegedly hit the shopkeeper with iron rods, and the three of them suffered injuries in the attack," a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Akash Pratap Kuri, a resident of Lake Town area, who died at the state-run SSKM Hospital on Saturday.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the case, the officer said.

Akash’s brother Chandan has been discharged from hospital, he said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

(Published 29 October 2023, 06:59 IST)
