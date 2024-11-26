Kolkata zoo visitors can now watch birds from inside glass tunnel

<p>Kolkata: In a move to enable visitors to watch birds flying in the Alipore Zoological Garden here, the authorities on Monday inaugurated a glass-walled walkway in the aviary section.</p>.<p>Minister of State for Forests, Birbaha Hansda, inaugurated the new section in which birds of 14 species were also released.</p>.<p>The species included Brahmins Duck, Bar-headed goose, knob-billed duck, peacock, golden pheasant, red jungle fowl, parakeets, doves and barbets, Zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta told reporters.</p>.<p>In a special winter attraction, visitors will be allowed to move inside the enclosure through the walkway from now on.</p>.<p>Hansda also inaugurated an onspot online ticket booking facility through the zoo website. </p>