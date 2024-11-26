Home
Kolkata zoo visitors can now watch birds from inside glass tunnel

Minister of State for Forests, Birbaha Hansda, inaugurated the new section in which birds of 14 species were also released.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 20:34 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 20:34 IST
