Lok Sabha polls 2024: TMC, BJP favour turncoats over seasoned leaders in Bengal

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy remarked, "It is not that we lack competent leaders for nominations. However, in politics, various factors must be considered. Winability and the party's strategy are paramount."

In the 2019 elections, TMC secured 22 seats, BJP won 18, and Congress bagged two. Although 16 of the 23 incumbent MPs were retained, the TMC opted not to renominate seven, notably excluding BJP defector Arjun Singh from Barrackpore.