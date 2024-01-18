Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 47th International Kolkata Book Fair

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair on Thursday and encouraged people, particularly busy youth, to read more books.

Approximately 20 countries are taking part in the fair, with the UK being the theme country. The Chief Minister noted that a large number of Indian professionals and students choose the UK as their destination. One of the gates at the fair has been designed to resemble the London Tower Bridge as an affectionate gesture. Banerjee also praised the architecture of the British era and the strong buildings that have stood the test of time for so many years.